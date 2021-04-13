Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,700,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $601.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.70 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

