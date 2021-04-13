B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $200,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LITE stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

