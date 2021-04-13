Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FOX were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FOX by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

