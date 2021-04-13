Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $3,593,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

