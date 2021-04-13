State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $619.30 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.16 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.56 and a 200-day moving average of $630.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $742.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

