Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $201,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,118.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3,181.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,038.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

