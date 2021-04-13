Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,850 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after buying an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,659,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.