Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the highest is $3.99. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.89 to $15.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter.

ABG opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

