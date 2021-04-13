LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

