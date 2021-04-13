Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GNGBY stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83. Getinge has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

