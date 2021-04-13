NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.