PressOne Price Hits $0.0478 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $13.62 million and $26,195.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars.

