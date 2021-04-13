Emerald Crypto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $345,997.03 and $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

