State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.