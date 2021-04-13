State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.34 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.