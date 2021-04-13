State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $493,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

