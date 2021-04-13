Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.93. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,368 shares of company stock worth $2,808,615 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

