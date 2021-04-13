Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Grows By 2,525.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 2,525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

