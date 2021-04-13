$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.48. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.16.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1 year low of $121.78 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

