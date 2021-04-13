Scout Investments Inc. Has $14 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.43% of Installed Building Products worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

