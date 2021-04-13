Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 6,555 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after acquiring an additional 582,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

NXPI opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

