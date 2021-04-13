Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $519.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $332.16 and a one year high of $521.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

