Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

