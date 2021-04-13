6,220 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

