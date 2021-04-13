Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.03 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

