Color Platform Price Down 10.5% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,803.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.56 or 0.01136174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00436159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00064456 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001889 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

