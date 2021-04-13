Ragnarok (RAGNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $10,198.94 and $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00065330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00259648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.15 or 0.00673761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,513.34 or 0.99537838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.00918710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

