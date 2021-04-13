State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.3% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 195.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.