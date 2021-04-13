Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $59.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

