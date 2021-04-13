Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.20

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 289.40 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.88. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 266.75 ($3.49).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $15,063,734.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

