Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

