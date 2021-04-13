Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Patterson Companies has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.88.
In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.