Team Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,305 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,039% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Team by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TISI opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Team has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $370.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

