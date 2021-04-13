Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 897 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 897% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. Ternium has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $40.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

