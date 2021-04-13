Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,507.85

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $18,507.85 and approximately $43.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00053217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00084140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00628397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038363 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

