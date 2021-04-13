Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £148.77 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan purchased 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($194.37).

Anneka Kingan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Anneka Kingan acquired 59 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($197.33).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Anneka Kingan bought 56 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($196.08).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 259.17 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £647.93 million and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.09. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.