Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,541,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.45% of Alarm.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,907,926. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

