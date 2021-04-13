Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,541,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.45% of Alarm.com at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALRM stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,907,926. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.
Alarm.com Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
