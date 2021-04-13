Zacks: Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Announce $2.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.20. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $525.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $287.15 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.66.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $785,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

