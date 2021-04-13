Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000.

EURL opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

