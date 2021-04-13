Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

