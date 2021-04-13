Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5,226.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.