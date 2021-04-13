Hexavest Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

