Hexavest Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,875.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $701.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.60, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $665.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

