Hexavest Inc. Takes $198,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -131.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,545 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

