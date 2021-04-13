Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

