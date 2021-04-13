NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

