NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $393.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

