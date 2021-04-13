NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,693 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 514,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

