Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.