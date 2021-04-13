Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $135.76 million, a PE ratio of -99.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

