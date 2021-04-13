Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2,615.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 83,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

